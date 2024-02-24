Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $37.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after buying an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

