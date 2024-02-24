Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $37 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,576 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Air Lease worth $36,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,656 shares of company stock worth $2,033,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

