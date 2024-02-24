Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

FITB stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

