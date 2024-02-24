Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 349,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

