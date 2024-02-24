Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.16% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 757,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.