Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,748 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Healthpeak Properties worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

