Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $35,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

