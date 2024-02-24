Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $35,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $879.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.