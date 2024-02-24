Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ING Groep worth $36,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,113,000 after buying an additional 608,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 181,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 2,567,427 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

