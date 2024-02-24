Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of RB Global worth $36,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RB Global by 45.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth $2,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 12.1 %

NYSE RBA opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.