Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,942,027 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,431,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.