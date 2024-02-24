Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 120.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

DT stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.