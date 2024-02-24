Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $269.73 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.