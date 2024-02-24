Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in RB Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,614,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,125,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

