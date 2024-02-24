Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,055 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

