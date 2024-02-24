Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,676 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

