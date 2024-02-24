Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,887 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $563.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.