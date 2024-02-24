Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,718 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.