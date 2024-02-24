Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,397 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,916,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $301.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $316.38.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

