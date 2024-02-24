Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,396 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

