Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

