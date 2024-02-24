Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.47 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

