Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 13,548 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.