Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 27,972 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,554,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Up 0.1 %

FMAY stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $510.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

