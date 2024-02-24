Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

