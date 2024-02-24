Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

