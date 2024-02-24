Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

