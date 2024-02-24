Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.