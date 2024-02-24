Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.