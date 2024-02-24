Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

