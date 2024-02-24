Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

