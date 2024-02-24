Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $297.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.07 and a 52 week high of $300.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average is $263.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.