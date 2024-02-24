Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $508.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.