Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,836,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.59. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

