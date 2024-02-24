Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

