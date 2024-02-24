Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $991,000 Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.81 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.