Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

