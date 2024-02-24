Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

COF opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

