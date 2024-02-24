Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $131.95 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

