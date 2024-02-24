Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
