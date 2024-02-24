Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

