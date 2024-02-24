Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.