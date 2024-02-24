Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.