Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

