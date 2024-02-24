Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,552,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

