Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $77.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

