Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,771,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 706,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.