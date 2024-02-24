Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,277 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

