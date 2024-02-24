Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,692 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 56.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.