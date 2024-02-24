Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,016 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.