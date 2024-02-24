Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,108 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

FOX Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.23 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

